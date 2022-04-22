US biofuel credit (RIN) prices on Friday jumped to highs not seen since last summer as traders reacted to Indonesia President Joko Widodo’s announcement of a forthcoming ban on cooking oil exports, driving up prices for other biodiesel inputs.
RFS Market: RIN prices lift to 8-mth highs as Indonesia halts palm oil exports
