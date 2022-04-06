NZ Market: NZU dips slightly as exotics ban expected to have muted effect on prices

New Zealand Unit (NZU) spot prices fell slightly on Wednesday, as market players weighed in on the effect the government’s recently proposed ban on exotic plants would have on market prices.

NZU prices dipped NZ$0.05 lower in early Wednesday trade to NZ$75.95 ($52.74), before returning to NZ$76.00 at market close on CommTrade, the same price it’s be running on for the last five days.

Prices have recovered slightly from the lows of NZ$71.75 in the middle of March, but have yet to return to the record highs of NZ$86.25 recorded in February.

“In general prices will appreciate over time, but unlikely to be at any pace until the government announcements in May,” Paul Burgin, a trader with Carbonhq, told Carbon Pulse. “The so-called excess supply and stock piling are likely road blocks to massive moves.”

Next month the New Zealand government plans to unveil its Emissions Reduction Plan, which will set out how the country will reduce emissions across every sector, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said in a statement earlier this week.

The NZ government is also expected to soon finalise consultations on adjusting the Electricity Allocation Factor for industrials and deciding on the proposed ban on exotic species from its future accounting approach in May.

From 2023, a new permanent forest category will be introduced along with the long-term averaging accounting method, which is expected to increase the yield of forestry NZUs in the short term.

Carbon Forest Services Managing Director Ollie Belton told Carbon Pulse that he did not expect the ban on exotics to have a massive impact on NZU price, saying that forestry is likely to play a diminishing role in the market going forward.

He said this was due to a range of factors, namely that the number of units the government is offering is dwarfed by what is produced by forestry and because of the average accounting methodology.

“Forests under the average accounting methodology only get carbon credits for the first 16 years anyway,” he said.

“Most forest owners aren’t earners, a lot of units are issued, but a lot of units don’t come to market because forests need to hold them,” he added.

“There’s only so many forests that can be planted, and those that are will only get carbon credits for 16 years, so you go in a bit of a circle.”

Belton said the ban was more likely going to have an impact on market sentiment, saying that yet another intervention by the government would continue to hamstring investor confidence.

“Our ETS has only been around 2008 but the rules keep changing,” he said.

“There are people wanting to do good things and invest, and what the government is doing is undermining its own efforts by adding uncertainty.

“It’s hard to get people enthused when you have a market created solely by government, which has been undermined repeatedly by governments with measures that are very ill thought-out.”

Carbonhq’s Burgin, however, said banning or changing the treatment of exotics was important from a soil health perspective and encouragement of native reforestation would help place it on a much sounder footing for future generations.

“That said, the price effect, will be muted I think,” he added.

Commenting on Belton’s criticisms, Burgin said he “would think we haven’t even scratched the surface of land to be re-forested”, adding that speed of such a move would likely be helped by NZU price action and stability.

Belton emphasised that the New Zealand government needed to begin more serious efforts to decarbonise, rather than offsetting, highlighting the limitations of the domestic ETS and the government’s reliance on international offsets.

“As we all know, what has to happen is we have to decarbonise,” he said. “If they can’t do that they’ll just go out and buy cheap, dodgy offsets from Colombia.”

Burgin said the country needed a more functional forward NZU market.

“Many projects are long term and the ability to lock in NZU pricing would almost certainly grease the wheels,” Burgin said.

By Mark Tilly – mark@carbon-pulse.com