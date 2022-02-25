EUAs are unlikely to quickly recover a near-10% drop in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the impact of the conflict is too far-reaching, several analysts told Carbon Pulse, though others expect prices to bounce back somewhat as bargain-hunters step in and coal power remains well-supported.
ANALYSIS: Analysts cool on EUA rebound prospects as Ukraine attack shocks run deep
