ANALYSIS: Analysts cool on EUA rebound prospects as Ukraine attack shocks run deep

Published 16:44 on February 25, 2022 / Last updated at 16:44 on February 25, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EUAs are unlikely to quickly recover a near-10% drop in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the impact of the conflict is too far-reaching, several analysts told Carbon Pulse, though others expect prices to bounce back somewhat as bargain-hunters step in and coal power remains well-supported.