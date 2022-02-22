CORRECTION – Chinese investors, financials likely to be introduced to country’s ETS in H2 -exchange official

February 22, 2022

Some Chinese institutional investors and financials might be given access to trade in China’s national emissions trading scheme in the second half of the year, an official with the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange said this week, though it remains unclear exactly when such firms would be able to open their trading accounts.