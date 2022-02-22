NZU holdings rise by 6.6 mln in Q4 with speculator positions steady

Published 09:24 on February 22, 2022 / Last updated at 09:24 on February 22, 2022

The total number of NZUs held in the national registry rose to 157.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase in the number of overall holdings of around 6.6 mln, according to data released by the New Zealand Environmental Protection Agency.