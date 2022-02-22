Shanghai will establish its own regional carbon offsetting scheme that over time will be linked to the city’s emissions trading scheme, the municipal government has announced.
Shanghai to roll out regional offset scheme, complement CCERs
Shanghai will establish its own regional carbon offsetting scheme that over time will be linked to the city’s emissions trading scheme, the municipal government has announced.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.