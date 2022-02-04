WCI emitters increase CCA net short position, speculators build net long

Compliance entities shed California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) this week amid the Jan-22 contract expiry, while financial players added to their holdings after significantly reducing their net length the previous week, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.