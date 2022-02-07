VCM Report: Nature-based VER prices slip following N-GEO eligibility announcement

Published 20:55 on February 7, 2022 / Last updated at 20:55 on February 7, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Prices for standardised nature-based voluntary emissions reduction (VER) contracts fell for the second straight week last week, as traders said future adjustments to Xpansiv market CBL’s Nature-Based Global Emissions Offset (N-GEO) eligibility led participants to shed credits.