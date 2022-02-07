Prices for standardised nature-based voluntary emissions reduction (VER) contracts fell for the second straight week last week, as traders said future adjustments to Xpansiv market CBL’s Nature-Based Global Emissions Offset (N-GEO) eligibility led participants to shed credits.
VCM Report: Nature-based VER prices slip following N-GEO eligibility announcement
Prices for standardised nature-based voluntary emissions reduction (VER) contracts fell for the second straight week last week, as traders said future adjustments to Xpansiv market CBL’s Nature-Based Global Emissions Offset (N-GEO) eligibility led participants to shed credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.