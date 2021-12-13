MARC(U) MY WORD: EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ should bring clarity for 29a

Published 23:00 on December 13, 2021 / Last updated at 00:28 on December 14, 2021

The potential to trigger Article 29a of the EU ETS, which provides for a cost containment mechanism, has now become real, with some analysts claiming that the conditions have already been fulfilled or are very close to being fulfilled. As such, it's becoming imperative for the good functioning of the ETS, given the current trend in prices but also as a matter of principle, that current vagueness in 29a's wording should be spelled out as part of the bloc's “Fit for 55” package.