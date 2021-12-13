Poland’s calls for EU ETS intervention are unlikely to gain traction at this week’s EU leaders’ summit, even as a Czechia minister said Prague may support the move, according to EU and observer sources on Monday.
Polish calls for ETS intervention likely to be sidelined by EU chiefs despite Czech backing
