Chevron Australia will buy 5.23 million carbon offsets to compensate for failing to capture and store the required amount of CO2 emissions from its Gorgon LNG CCS project in Western Australia.
Chevron to buy more than 5 mln carbon credits to make up for CCS shortfall
