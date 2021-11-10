Countries facing exposure to the EU’s planned carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) are progressively easing their opposition as they envisage laying out comparable policies to avert carbon leakage, the European Commission’s climate chief Frans Timmermans said on Wednesday.
COP26: Opposition to EU’s border measures eases as ‘penny drops’ -Timmermans
