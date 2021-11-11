Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), the green energy subsidiary of Australian iron ore giant Fortescue Metals Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with US-based Universal Hydrogen to promote green hydrogen use in the aviation sector.
FFI signs green hydrogen deal for aviation with US firm
Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), the green energy subsidiary of Australian iron ore giant Fortescue Metals Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with US-based Universal Hydrogen to promote green hydrogen use in the aviation sector.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.