COP26 Roundup: Day 3 – Nov. 3

Published 13:35 on November 3, 2021 / Last updated at 19:30 on November 3, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, New Zealand, Other APAC, REDD, Shipping, South & Central, South Korea, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

With heads of state now largely gone, day 3 of COP26 in Glasgow turns its attention to finance while officials get busy in closed-session technical negotiations.