RFS Market: RIN prices head south as traders await biofuel quotas

Published 22:08 on October 28, 2021 / Last updated at 22:08 on October 28, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RINs) prices fell to a one-month low on Thursday as market participants said refiners were absent from the market as stakeholders wait for the EPA to publish two years’ worth of Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes.