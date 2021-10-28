NA Markets: California carbon hits $31, RGGI $13 before both retrace

Published 22:05 on October 28, 2021 / Last updated at 00:10 on October 29, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices both registered new all-time highs this week, though the records proved short lived as the bull run cooled off in the WCI programme and Pennsylvania’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate signalled hesitancy about participating in the Northeast US power sector scheme.