Microsoft, Goldmans back new climate impact asset manager launched by Al Gore’s Generation IM

Published 23:29 on October 28, 2021 / Last updated at 23:29 on October 28, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Former US Vice President Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management has launched a new subsidiary aimed at helping limit the global temperature rise to 1.5C by catalysing and scaling capital towards the most impactful climate solutions.