Japan state agency to develop standards for LNG emissions auditing
Published 10:36 on October 6, 2021 / Last updated at 10:36 on October 6, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, EU ETS, International, Japan, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A Japanese government energy agency will commence work to develop a standard for the measuring of emissions from the LNG sector, it was announced this week.
A Japanese government energy agency will commence work to develop a standard for the measuring of emissions from the LNG sector, it was announced this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.