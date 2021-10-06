Asia Pacific > Japan state agency to develop standards for LNG emissions auditing

Japan state agency to develop standards for LNG emissions auditing

Published 10:36 on October 6, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:36 on October 6, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, EU ETS, International, Japan, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A Japanese government energy agency will commence work to develop a standard for the measuring of emissions from the LNG sector, it was announced this week.

A Japanese government energy agency will commence work to develop a standard for the measuring of emissions from the LNG sector, it was announced this week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software