California gasoline consumption neared pre-pandemic volume in May

Published 22:23 on August 31, 2021 / Last updated at 22:23 on August 31, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California gasoline usage edged closer to pre-pandemic levels in May, as total consumption rose slightly from the previous month despite some state-level COVID-19 restrictions remaining in place across the Golden State, according to state data released Tuesday.