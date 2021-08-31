Americas > Virginia state agency suspends Dominion’s RGGI rate adjustment ahead of Sep. 1 implementation

Virginia state agency suspends Dominion’s RGGI rate adjustment ahead of Sep. 1 implementation

Published 17:27 on August 31, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:27 on August 31, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

Dominion Energy’s RGGI rate adjustment has been suspended ahead of its Sep. 1 implementation until the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) can hear a petition from an environmental group that says the utility should be required to examine low-cost alternatives.

