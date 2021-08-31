Virginia state agency suspends Dominion’s RGGI rate adjustment ahead of Sep. 1 implementation
Published 17:27 on August 31, 2021 / Last updated at 17:27 on August 31, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
Dominion Energy’s RGGI rate adjustment has been suspended ahead of its Sep. 1 implementation until the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) can hear a petition from an environmental group that says the utility should be required to examine low-cost alternatives.
Dominion Energy’s RGGI rate adjustment has been suspended ahead of its Sep. 1 implementation until the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) can hear a petition from an environmental group that says the utility should be required to examine low-cost alternatives.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.