Virginia state agency suspends Dominion’s RGGI rate adjustment ahead of Sep. 1 implementation

Published 17:27 on August 31, 2021 / Last updated at 17:27 on August 31, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Dominion Energy’s RGGI rate adjustment has been suspended ahead of its Sep. 1 implementation until the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) can hear a petition from an environmental group that says the utility should be required to examine low-cost alternatives.