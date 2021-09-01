NA Markets: California allowances decline as speculative buying diverges from recent trends
Published 19:07 on September 1, 2021 / Last updated at 19:07 on September 1, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices saw steep declines on Wednesday following steady selling over the first half of this week, bucking the trend of significant daily increases to start the past few months.
