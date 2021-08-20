RFS Market: RINs continue sell-off as market anticipates lower biofuel quotas

Published 15:47 on August 20, 2021 / Last updated at 15:47 on August 20, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credits (RINs) declined for the second consecutive day on Friday, as market participants said refiners were on the offer and that the EPA might craft lower biofuel volumes for this year under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).