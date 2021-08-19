RFS Market: RIN values fall off as commodity prices weigh
Published 22:32 on August 19, 2021 / Last updated at 22:32 on August 19, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credit (RIN) values fell towards a four-week low on Thursday afternoon, with traders citing a decline in agriculture commodity prices and sinking gasoline demand as possible factors in the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) market sell-off.
