CN Markets: China ETS at standstill as market waits for access, CCER news
Published 10:38 on August 20, 2021 / Last updated at 10:38 on August 20, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Allowances in China’s national emissions trading scheme fell 9% over the week, with traders waiting for access for all market participants and clarification from the government on when the offset programme will be back up and running.
Allowances in China’s national emissions trading scheme fell 9% over the week, with traders waiting for access for all market participants and clarification from the government on when the offset programme will be back up and running.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.