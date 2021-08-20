Asia Pacific > South Korea moves to increase 2030 emissions target

South Korea moves to increase 2030 emissions target

Published 07:32 on August 20, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:58 on August 20, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

The South Korean National Assembly’s environment and labour committee has approved a climate bill that would increase the nation’s 2030 emissions target by almost 50% and write into law its ambition to reach net zero by mid-century.

