South Korea moves to increase 2030 emissions target
Published 07:32 on August 20, 2021 / Last updated at 09:58 on August 20, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
The South Korean National Assembly’s environment and labour committee has approved a climate bill that would increase the nation’s 2030 emissions target by almost 50% and write into law its ambition to reach net zero by mid-century.
