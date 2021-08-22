Australia must overhaul Safeguard Mechanism to cut industrial emissions -report

Published 12:00 on August 22, 2021 / Last updated at 11:29 on August 22, 2021

Australia needs to start implementing policies that will reduce emissions to put itself on a path to net zero by 2050, and an overhaul of the Safeguard Mechanism would be instrumental in cutting carbon from the industrial sectors, according to a report due to be published on Monday.