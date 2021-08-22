Australia must overhaul Safeguard Mechanism to cut industrial emissions -report
Published 12:00 on August 22, 2021 / Last updated at 11:29 on August 22, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia needs to start implementing policies that will reduce emissions to put itself on a path to net zero by 2050, and an overhaul of the Safeguard Mechanism would be instrumental in cutting carbon from the industrial sectors, according to a report due to be published on Monday.
Australia needs to start implementing policies that will reduce emissions to put itself on a path to net zero by 2050, and an overhaul of the Safeguard Mechanism would be instrumental in cutting carbon from the industrial sectors, according to a report due to be published on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.