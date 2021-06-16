Americas > Nova Scotia June carbon auction clears 75% above floor price

Nova Scotia June carbon auction clears 75% above floor price

Published 16:38 on June 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:38 on June 16, 2021  /  Americas, Canada  /  No Comments

Nova Scotia’s June 9 cap-and-trade sale cleared nearly 75% above the 2021 auction reserve price, making the settlement the largest premium in the history of the programme, market sources said.

