NA Markets: CCA prices spike to another all-time high on thin sell-side volume

Published 22:58 on June 15, 2021 / Last updated at 23:12 on June 15, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices surged on the secondary market for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with the benchmark contract edging close to the $22 level.