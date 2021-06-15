RFS Market: RIN prices extend freefall as possible refiner relief weighs

RIN prices continued their recent plunge on Tuesday, having now lost a quarter of their value in three days as traders digested reports of possible Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) compliance relief and more analysts predicted a downturn in biofuel credit values.