RFS Market: RINs unravel further on report of flat biofuel quotas for 2021-22

Published 16:53 on June 16, 2021 / Last updated at 23:07 on June 16, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Biofuel credit (RIN) values tanked for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday after a news outlet reported the US EPA may opt to keep Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) blending obligations flat or slightly below previous levels for the next two years in response to soaring costs under the programme.