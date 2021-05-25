North Carolina committee to consider RGGI rulemaking petition in June

Published 16:24 on May 25, 2021 / Last updated at 16:24 on May 25, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

North Carolina’s Air Quality Committee (AQC) will consider a petition next month to join the RGGI cap-and-trade programme via regulatory channels, with green groups arguing the proposed rulemaking would help the state reach long-term climate goals.