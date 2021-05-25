World sees 18% increase in global carbon pricing revenue in 2020 -World Bank
Published 18:29 on May 25, 2021 / Last updated at 20:24 on May 25, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, China's National ETS, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, New Zealand, REDD, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Government revenue from global carbon pricing instruments swelled by almost a fifth last year as programmes largely withstood the impact of the coronavirus crisis, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the World Bank.
Government revenue from global carbon pricing instruments swelled by almost a fifth last year as programmes largely withstood the impact of the coronavirus crisis, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the World Bank.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.