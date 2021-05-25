World sees 18% increase in global carbon pricing revenue in 2020 -World Bank

Published 18:29 on May 25, 2021 / Last updated at 20:24 on May 25, 2021

Government revenue from global carbon pricing instruments swelled by almost a fifth last year as programmes largely withstood the impact of the coronavirus crisis, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the World Bank.