VCM Report: VER prices rise, voluntary buyers maintain California offset demand

Published 22:32 on May 24, 2021 / Last updated at 23:02 on May 24, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) values increased this week amid reluctant sellers and a wider bullish trend in global carbon, while traders said voluntary carbon market (VCM) buyers continued to procure small volumes of compliance-grade credits generated through the California cap-and-trade programme.