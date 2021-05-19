Americas > Analysts elevate WCI price outlook on booming speculator interest

Analysts elevate WCI price outlook on booming speculator interest

Published 21:00 on May 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:11 on May 19, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices will accelerate over the coming decade due to greater speculative involvement in the linked WCI cap-and-trade programme, analysts said Wednesday.

