Federal court vacates Trump administration’s last minute biofuel waivers

Published 22:02 on May 19, 2021 / Last updated at 23:05 on May 19, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A US federal court on Wednesday nixed three Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) compliance waivers handed out in the final hours of President Donald Trump’s tenure, as judges ruled that the EPA did not analyse necessary legal questions in handing out the relief.