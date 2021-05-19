Federal court vacates Trump administration’s last minute biofuel waivers
Published 22:02 on May 19, 2021 / Last updated at 23:05 on May 19, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
A US federal court on Wednesday nixed three Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) compliance waivers handed out in the final hours of President Donald Trump’s tenure, as judges ruled that the EPA did not analyse necessary legal questions in handing out the relief.
A US federal court on Wednesday nixed three Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) compliance waivers handed out in the final hours of former President Donald Trump’s tenure, as judges ruled the EPA did not analyse necessary legal questions in handing out the relief.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.