Finance shortfall leaves CO2-intensive firms off-track in net zero planning -survey

Published 20:16 on March 25, 2021 / Last updated at 21:19 on March 25, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, International, US / No Comments

Carbon intensive companies aren’t transitioning onto mitigation pathways fast enough to meet 2050 net zero emission targets, according to a survey of investors and executives published on Thursday that found respondents mostly blaming a lack of investment.