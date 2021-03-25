Unilever shareholders to vote on company’s SBTi-aligned net zero emissions plan
Published 18:37 on March 25, 2021 / Last updated at 18:37 on March 25, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, EMEA, International, US / No Comments
Consumer goods giant Unilever, long a leader in the corporate sustainability field, will put its plan for meeting a 2039 net zero emissions target to an advisory shareholder vote in May.
