NA Markets: RGGI benchmark contract climbs back to $8, CCAs dip toward floor price

Published 21:47 on March 25, 2021 / Last updated at 21:47 on March 25, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values increased on thin secondary market volume this week to counteract some losses from earlier in March, while California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) edged closer to the WCI floor price amid rising Q2 auction volume.