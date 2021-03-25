Virginia court sets next hearing for industrial group’s RGGI challenge

Published 21:52 on March 25, 2021 / Last updated at 21:52 on March 25, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

A Virginia state court on Thursday set a hearing late this summer for a lawsuit filed by an industrial group that challenges the legality of the state’s RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation, court records show.