Czech utility CEZ sees thermal output drop nearly 14% as coal divestment continues

Published 21:23 on March 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:23 on March 16, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Czech utility CEZ saw a 13.9% drop in its EU ETS-covered thermal generation for 2020 as a major coal facility closed, it reported on Tuesday, detailing plans to offload more coal assets this year.

