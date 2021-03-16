Czech utility CEZ sees thermal output drop nearly 14% as coal divestment continues
Published 21:23 on March 16, 2021 / Last updated at 21:23 on March 16, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Czech utility CEZ saw a 13.9% drop in its EU ETS-covered thermal generation for 2020 as a major coal facility closed, it reported on Tuesday, detailing plans to offload more coal assets this year.
