Japan seen opting for climate policy mix of ETS, carbon tax, and subsidies
Published 09:37 on March 4, 2021 / Last updated at 11:38 on March 4, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Japan / No Comments
Japan is likely to opt for a combination of emissions trading, a carbon tax, and subsidies, according to analysts that view the mix as the most effective way of driving GHG cuts, meeting international climate expectations, and overcoming industry opposition.
