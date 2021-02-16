EMEA > Finland mulling domestic carbon market to tackle transport emissions

Finland mulling domestic carbon market to tackle transport emissions

Published 15:32 on February 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:30 on February 16, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Finland is setting up a working group to consider implementing a domestic carbon market to tackle transportation emissions, the government announced Tuesday, while an EU consumers' group has warned against the idea of bringing the sector under a cap-and-trade programme over risks of harming the poorest citizens.

Finland is setting up a working group to consider implementing a domestic carbon market to tackle transportation emissions, the government announced Tuesday, while an EU consumers’ group has warned against the idea of bringing the sector under a cap-and-trade programme over risks of harming the poorest citizens.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software