UK raises ETS auction floor by 50%, updates price cap rules
Published 18:13 on February 11, 2021 / Last updated at 23:15 on February 11, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
The UK government has increased the reserve price in its upcoming carbon allowance auctions by almost 50%, and has updated the rules governing the market's cost containment mechanism, it announced late Thursday.
The UK government has increased the reserve price in its upcoming carbon allowance auctions by almost 50%, and has updated the rules governing the market’s cost containment mechanism, it announced late Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.