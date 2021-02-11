EMEA > UK raises ETS auction floor by 50%, updates price cap rules

UK raises ETS auction floor by 50%, updates price cap rules

Published 18:13 on February 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:15 on February 11, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

The UK government has increased the reserve price in its upcoming carbon allowance auctions by almost 50%, and has updated the rules governing the market's cost containment mechanism, it announced late Thursday.

The UK government has increased the reserve price in its upcoming carbon allowance auctions by almost 50%, and has updated the rules governing the market’s cost containment mechanism, it announced late Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software