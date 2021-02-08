EU Market: EUAs hit new record as cold lifts energy prices, pundits eye €40
Published 20:14 on February 8, 2021 / Last updated at 21:36 on February 8, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs continued their record-breaking rally into a fourth day on Monday, bolstered by higher energy prices as freezing conditions set in in parts of Europe and some observers predicted further gains for this week.
EUAs continued their record-breaking rally into a fourth day on Monday, bolstered by higher energy prices as freezing conditions set in in parts of Europe and some observers predicted further gains for this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.