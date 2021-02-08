EU should examine sub-national climate pledges for potential overlaps -report
Published 18:29 on February 8, 2021 / Last updated at 18:29 on February 8, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU should examine the potential for overlaps between sub-national and corporate emissions pledges and the bloc's climate policies to better understand their impact on the EU ETS and other initiatives, a report has found.
The EU should examine the potential for overlaps between sub-national and corporate emissions pledges and the bloc’s climate policies to better understand their impact on the EU ETS and other initiatives, a report has found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.