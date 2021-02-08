EMEA > EU should examine sub-national climate pledges for potential overlaps -report

EU should examine sub-national climate pledges for potential overlaps -report

Published 18:29 on February 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:29 on February 8, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU should examine the potential for overlaps between sub-national and corporate emissions pledges and the bloc's climate policies to better understand their impact on the EU ETS and other initiatives, a report has found.

The EU should examine the potential for overlaps between sub-national and corporate emissions pledges and the bloc’s climate policies to better understand their impact on the EU ETS and other initiatives, a report has found.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software