EMEA > UK utility Drax agrees to sell gas assets to Vitol to focus on carbon negative ambitions

UK utility Drax agrees to sell gas assets to Vitol to focus on carbon negative ambitions

Published 14:37 on December 15, 2020  /  Last updated at 16:07 on December 15, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

UK utility Drax has struck a deal to sell four gas power plants to energy trader Vitol, shedding its carbon allowance demand and intending to focus on its biomass-based route to negative emissions.

UK utility Drax has struck a deal to sell four gas power plants to energy trader Vitol, shedding its carbon allowance demand and intending to focus on its biomass-based route to negative emissions.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software