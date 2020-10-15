Analyst team sees EU carbon prices near €90 by 2030 as industrials forced to step up abatement
Published 00:26 on October 15, 2020 / Last updated at 00:28 on October 15, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices will more than triple to near €90 by 2030 as industrials are forced to start cutting emissions, a team of analysts has predicted, in the latest in a wave of updated forecasts to reflect higher climate ambition by the bloc.
