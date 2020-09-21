Australians found guilty of REDD credit tax evasion scheme
Published 11:52 on September 21, 2020 / Last updated at 11:52 on September 21, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The Australian federal court has found three men guilty of promoting tax avoidance over the years 2009-12 through a scheme that convinced clients to buy non-issued forest protection carbon credits by promising the investments would be tax deductible.
