Western Australia EPA backs Mitsui offset plans for new gas power plant
Published 12:12 on September 7, 2020 / Last updated at 17:25 on September 7, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The Western Australia EPA on Monday backed Mitsui’s plans for a new gas-fired power plant that would buy carbon offsets as part of a strategy to put it on a path towards net zero emissions by 2050.
The Western Australia EPA on Monday backed Mitsui’s plans for a new gas-fired power plant that would buy carbon offsets as part of a strategy to put it on a path towards net zero emissions by 2050.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.