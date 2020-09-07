PREVIEW: Pressure piles on Australia’s ERF to pay up at this week’s auction
Published 11:55 on September 7, 2020 / Last updated at 17:36 on September 7, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Market observers expect the Australian government’s Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) will have to pay at least in line with the previous round’s record prices to secure significant emission reductions at this week’s auction.
